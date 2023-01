Kurdish Artist Masoud Porzoor Source: Supplied





Mr Porzoor also a talented musician, has songs in Kurdish and Persian. A few years ago he release a video clip for his Kurdish song "Baran". Due to lack of support in the Kurdish community in Sydney, as well as illness Masoud had stopped working on his music. He now has plans to release new music soon.























Art work by Masoud Porzoor











Art work by Masoud Porzoor