Multiple medicines for older people might be causing harm

Published 12 June 2020 at 5:54pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Researchers says multiple medication use by around one million Australians over the age of 70 is causing more harm than good, leading to adverse health outcomes and in some cases even death. The concern is prompting researchers at the University of South Australia to find ways of helping clinicians de-prescribe medications that may no longer be suitable.
