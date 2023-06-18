'Music and painting understand my pain'

Farhad Bandesh Credit: Natalie Grono

For Refugee Week 2023, we speak to Farhad Bandesh who fought to be released from offshore detention on Manus Island. He was moved from Manus Island to Australia for a medical treatment in 2019. The Kurdish refugee spent several months in hotel detention in Melbourne as well. Although he has been granted a Bridging Visa, Mr Bandesh does not feel free and he is unsure of his future. But Music and painting have helped him with his mental state enormously.

