"Music is our identity, we must preserve it"

Kurdish musician and singer

Ranjbar Koshnaw, Risgar Koshnaw and Sardar Qader Source: SBS Kurdish

Published 4 June 2022 at 10:37am, updated 9 June 2022 at 11:22am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Well known brothers Risgar Koshnaw and Ranjbar Koshnaw are visiting Sydney from Europe. Risgar plays the oud and Ranjbar plays the violin. SBS Kurdish invited them together with local Kurdish singer Sardar Qader to the studio. I spoke to them about Kurdish music, their journey as musicians and their thoughts about the future of Kurdish music.

