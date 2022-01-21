My Australia: Sabeeha Ebdo

Sabeeha grows the vine leaves used in the Dolma at home in Coffs Harbour Source: SBS/Lucy Murray
Published 21 January 2022 at 7:11pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A wave of refugees came to Australia in 2017, escaping the conflicts in Iraq and Syria. For many overcoming the trauma of war, learning a new language and adjusting to a new life was difficult. But, four-years-on, one Yazidi refugee has started her own business and it is going down a treat.
