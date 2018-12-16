Nadia Murad to build hospital in Sinjar

Nadia Murad Nobel Peace Priza Laureate Source: Facebook-Nadia Murad
Published 16 December 2018 at 3:33pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 3:36pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ahemd Ghafur reports from Erbil on Nobel Peace Prize laureate's visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, where she met with Iraqi President Barham Salih, and Kurdistan's Premier Nachirvan Barzani among other officials. Nadia Murad has promised to build a hospital in Sinjar/Shengal with the Nobel Peace Prize money.
