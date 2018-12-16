SBS Kurdish

Nadia Murad to build hospital in Sinjar

SBS Kurdish

Nadia Murad Nobel Peace Priza Laureate

Nadia Murad Nobel Peace Priza Laureate Source: Facebook-Nadia Murad

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 December 2018 at 3:33pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 3:36pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ahemd Ghafur reports from Erbil on Nobel Peace Prize laureate's visit to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, where she met with Iraqi President Barham Salih, and Kurdistan's Premier Nachirvan Barzani among other officials. Nadia Murad has promised to build a hospital in Sinjar/Shengal with the Nobel Peace Prize money.

Published 16 December 2018 at 3:33pm, updated 16 December 2018 at 3:36pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News