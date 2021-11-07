Negotiations begin to establish an Iraqî Government

Members of the Iraqi parliament Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 7 November 2021 at 4:19pm, updated 7 November 2021 at 8:13pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
The majority party begins negotiations with other parties to establish an Iraqi Cabinet. The majority party in the KRI is the Kurdistan Democratic Party, and they are negotiating with other parties in the KRI. The New Generation party has attained 9 seats in the Iraqi Parliament.
