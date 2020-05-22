SBS Kurdish

New online film festival in western Sydney

SBS Kurdish

Dee Dogan, short film director



Published 22 May 2020 at 7:34pm, updated 23 May 2020 at 7:18am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil

Being Kurd is a short film directed by Dee Dogan about a Kurdish Journalist and her experiences as a child escaping Saddam Hussein‘s regime with her family coming to Australia.

Kurdish journalist Roza Germian reflects on her childhood memories of escaping Saddam’s regime and reclaiming back her cultural identity. 

Dee Dogan and Roza Germian
Source: Supplied


 

