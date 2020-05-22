New online film festival in western Sydney

SBS KurdishOther ways to listen New online film festival in western SydneyPlay06:22SBS KurdishOther ways to listen Source: SuppliedGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (11.67MB)Published 22 May 2020 at 7:34pm, updated 23 May 2020 at 7:18amBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Being Kurd is a short film directed by Dee Dogan about a Kurdish Journalist and her experiences as a child escaping Saddam Hussein‘s regime with her family coming to Australia.Published 22 May 2020 at 7:34pm, updated 23 May 2020 at 7:18amBy Mayada Kordy KhalilSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesKurdish journalist Roza Germian reflects on her childhood memories of escaping Saddam’s regime and reclaiming back her cultural identity. Source: Supplied ShareLatest podcast episodesJanuary 1st Weekend NewsDominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many waysThe ups and downs of Australia's 2022December 25 Weekend News