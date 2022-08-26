New report highlights impact of global hunger crisis on vulnerable groups

Locals wait for food distribution by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), in Kachoda, Turkana area, northern Kenya, Saturday, July 23, 2022. Source: AP / Desmond Tiro/AP
Published 26 August 2022 at 7:05pm
By Tina Quinn
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A new report has underscored the staggering and disproportionate impact of the global hunger crisis on the world’s most vulnerable groups. The analysis revealed soaring rates of child marriage, heightened food insecurity amongst disabled communities and alarming statistics highlighting how women and girls are being most adversely affected.
