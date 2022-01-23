New resources to address gambling harm in migrant communities

The TAB online betting app is seen on an iPhone in Canberra, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
Published 23 January 2022 at 3:41pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:22pm
By Evan Young, Biwa Kwan
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Resources are being expanded to tackle gambling harms and its impact on migrant communities in Western Sydney. Counselling and support services say they are responding to the need for more culturally appropriate offerings, particularly as gambling activity increases with end of lockdowns.
