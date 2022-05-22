New South Wales passes voluntary assisted dying laws

Siobhan O'Sullivan was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020. Source: SBS
Published 22 May 2022 at 3:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 11:57am
By Arianna Lucente, Danielle Robertson
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
New South Wales has become the last state to pass voluntary assisted dying laws. It followed a 10-hour debate before the upper house finally passed the bill, 24 votes to 13.
