New tool launched to help Australian children stay safe online

Students are taught digital literacy in the classroom Source: AAP
Published 5 June 2022 at 12:33pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A new tool has been launched for schools to help students safely navigate the digital world. As part of a broader initiative to keep all Australian children safe online, the new eSmart Digital Licence aims to bridge the digital divide for those in less privileged regions.
