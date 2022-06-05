SBS Kurdish

New tool launched to help Australian children stay safe online

Students are taught digital literacy in the classroom

Students are taught digital literacy in the classroom

Published 5 June 2022 at 12:33pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

A new tool has been launched for schools to help students safely navigate the digital world. As part of a broader initiative to keep all Australian children safe online, the new eSmart Digital Licence aims to bridge the digital divide for those in less privileged regions.

