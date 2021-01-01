New warnings as COVID-19 scammers target QR codes

Customer scanning QR code to view food menu online Source: Getty Images
Published 1 January 2021 at 7:16pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:44pm
By Sofija Petrovic, Lucy Murray
Source: SBS
Scammers are taking advantage of people’s fears during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 5,000 people have been targeted by scams this year. With increased use of venues implementing the QR code check-in system, there are warnings for Australians to be cautious with their personal data.
