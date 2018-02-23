SBS Kurdish

Newly arrived Yezidî Kurdish refugee concerned about his family in Afrin

Yousif Jendo

Yousif Jendo Source: Supplied

Published 23 February 2018 at 7:57pm, updated 25 February 2018 at 11:14am
By Roza Germian
An interview with newly arrived Yezidi Kurdish refugee from Afrin. Who is happy about his new in Queensland-Australia, but his hope for the future has been diminished due to his concerns for his family's safety back home, as a result of the Turkish military operation on the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northern Syria.

