Nine years on, the massacre's pain is still excruciating for the Yezidis

We spoke to members of the Yezidi community in Australia, Zahreh Mahmoud (Armidale), Wardah Haji Hameed (Coffs Harbour), Salim Hussein (Toowoomba) and Muhee Khalaf Muhee (Wagga Wagga) about their feelings towards the sad day of August 3 rd , 2014.



Those who we spoke with, thanked Australia for resettling Yezidis but would like to see more resettlement as some of their loved ones have been waiting for years to be granted a visa to Australia. Zahreh Mamoud who has not seen her son in person for nine years. He was abducted by IS for five years in 2014 and freed in 2019. He has been waiting to be granted a visa to reunite with his mother and siblings here, his father is still missing.



Warda Haji Hameed has 40 members of her family including her husband still missing.



"just Because we are here, it doesn't mean it's not hurting, it hurts even more".





Members of the Yezidi community we spoke to mentioned that the security situation in Sinjar, Iraq and Kurdistan Region remains dire, making it difficult and dangerous for many displaced Yazidis to return.



On August 3 rd , 2023, the UK government formally acknowledged that "acts of genocide" were committed against the Yezidis at the hand of IS in 2014..



Yezidis want all those responsible for the genocide and the mistreatment of Yezidis to be tried before an international court of justice.



