SBS Kurdish

No official condemnation from Turkey for murder of Deniz Poyraz

Protest against the killing of HDP member Deniz Poyraz

Protest against the killing of HDP member Deniz Poyraz-SanliUrfa Source: Baran Badillioglu-Facebook

Published 20 June 2021 at 3:41pm, updated 20 June 2021 at 3:46pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS

In this report from Diyarbakir Hatice Kamer reports on the killing of an HDP member Deniz Poyraz in Izmir, Turkey. Until now there are no official condemnation for the murder, however several individuals are calling the attack a provocation to disrupt peace in Turkey.

