NOURI: Times are changing and I want to be that change

NOURI from her music clip "Where Do We Go From Here" Source: Supplied

Published 18 November 2018 at 3:53pm, updated 18 November 2018 at 4:16pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this interview with singer-song writer NOURI, we discuss her new single and music video "Where Do We Go From Here", as well as her music career. NOURI's family are Kurdish from South Kurdistan (Iraq), she was born in a refugee camp in Syria post first Gulf War, where they lived for a number of years, before settling in New Zealand in the mid 1990s. SBS Kurdish will publish an article about NOURI soon, keep an eye on our website.

