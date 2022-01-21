Novavax COVID-19 vaccine provisionally approved for use in Australia

與目前本地使用的幾款新冠疫苗，包括阿斯利康（AstraZenaca）、兩款信使核糖核酸mRNA疫苗，輝瑞（Pfizer）及莫德納（Moderna）比較，Novavax的不良反應相對較輕微 Source: AAP
Published 21 January 2022 at 7:08pm
By Steve Trask
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A new COVID-19 vaccine has been provisionally approved for use in Australia, joining Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. The Novavax vaccine has shown promising results in clinical trials, and there are hopes the approval will convince some vaccine-hesitant people to finally get inoculated.
Published 21 January 2022 at 7:08pm
By Steve Trask
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share