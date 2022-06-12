NSW boosts funding for multicultural communities

Source: SBS
The New South Wales Government has announced a $28 million funding boost for the state's multicultural communities. The money is to pay for initiatives including language and translation services, festivals and cultural events, and also the establishment of a new Religious Communities Advisory Council. The Government says the package is in response to the critical role multicultural and faith communities have played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
