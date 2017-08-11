SBS Kurdish

October deadline for asylum seekers causing depression

7500 asylum seekers have been given until October 1 to lodge claims for protection

7500 asylum seekers have been given until October 1 to lodge claims for protection Source: AAP

Published 11 August 2017 at 7:58pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:45am
By Roza Germian, Marija Zivic
Source: SBS
Women and children are emerging as the worst affected in a rush for asylum seekers to fill out claims to avoid deportation ahead of an October deadline.　One woman says it's led to widespread anxiety and depression, as free legal services struggle to keep up with demand.Now the government is urging all that have not applied to do so, or expect deportation and losing access to government support. 　

