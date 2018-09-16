SBS Kurdish

Older migrants disadvantaged by focus on online services

Published 16 September 2018 at 3:27pm
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks
Source: SBS

There are calls for older migrants and their families to receive greater help accessing aged care. It follows new research that has found they are finding it harder than ever before to get information about benefits and services. A focus on putting information online, combined with and a lack of digital literacy among some newly arrived migrants, is being blamed.

