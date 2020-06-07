On World Environment Day, where are we at with climate change?

Demonstrators stage a protest against climate change Source: AAP
Published 7 June 2020 at 3:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Maani Truu, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As Australians continue to digest the health impacts of the horror bushfire season and the coronavirus pandemic, experts are re-enforcing the climate change message on World Environment Day ((Friday 5 June, 2020)). Activists and scientists fear the impact of the health crisis will hinder the climate change push and slow down its momentum.
Published 7 June 2020 at 3:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Maani Truu, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share