On World Environment Day, where are we at with climate change?

Climate change

Demonstrators stage a protest against climate change Source: AAP

Published 7 June 2020 at 3:09pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:14pm
By Maani Truu, Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
As Australians continue to digest the health impacts of the horror bushfire season and the coronavirus pandemic, experts are re-enforcing the climate change message on World Environment Day ((Friday 5 June, 2020)). Activists and scientists fear the impact of the health crisis will hinder the climate change push and slow down its momentum.

