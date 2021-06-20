On World Refugee Day: Kurdish refugees take fatal journey in hope of peace

Artin Iran-Nejad was only 15-months old when he drowned together with his parents and two older siblings as they attempted to cross the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom. Artin's family attempted to cross the channel in the hope of having a better life in the UK, after having lived in a make-shift refugee tent on the outskirts of Dunkirk, in France.





The bodies of Artin's family members were recovered from the waters soon after the tragic accident on 27th of October 2020. However, Artin was declared missing until recently. His little body has finally been publicly identified by Norwegian police after it was found in January 2021 in Southern Norway.











Kaveh Hassanpour-hengaw Organization Source: Supplied





Kaveh Hassanpour tells SBS Kurdish that Kurdish refugees from Iran are not prioritised by European countries. Hence, they have little hope when in the third country, and forced to make such dangerous decisions, where they are prepared to risk their lives in the hope of a better future.









