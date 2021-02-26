SBS Kurdish

Opposition parties concerned over JobSeeker changes

Scott Morrison speaks to the media during the JobSeeker press conference

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP

Published 26 February 2021 at 7:06pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

The federal government is permanently increasing JobSeeker payments for those searching for work to $50 fortnightly increase once the coronavirus supplement is wound up next month. But community groups say the government is letting down vulnerable people, some of whom are struggling day-to-day to meet essential living costs.

