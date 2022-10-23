SBS Kurdish

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Published 23 October 2022 at 6:00pm
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Over 23 million people living in Australia aren't consuming a healthy diet. And a new assessment's found the federal government's made only "limited progress" implementing globally recommended policies to improve people's diets and reduce obesity over the last five years, up until June 2021.

