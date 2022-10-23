Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Fish and chips being fried Source: AAP / Frank Augstein/AP Source: AP / Frank Augstein/AP
Published 23 October 2022 at 6:00pm
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Over 23 million people living in Australia aren't consuming a healthy diet. And a new assessment's found the federal government's made only "limited progress" implementing globally recommended policies to improve people's diets and reduce obesity over the last five years, up until June 2021.
Published 23 October 2022 at 6:00pm
By Biwa Kwan, Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share