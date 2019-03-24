Over a hundred people die in Mosul ferry disaster

Tigirs river, Mosul

Source: Supplied

Published 24 March 2019 at 4:31pm, updated 24 March 2019 at 4:35pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Our stringer Ahmed Ghafur reports on the tragedy in Mosul, where over a hundred people have died as a result of a ferry that was capsized in the Tigris River due to carrying more passengers that it was allowed. May remain missing as authorities face difficulties in retrieving the bodies from the river.

