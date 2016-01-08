SBS Kurdish

Pakistan latest to urge calm between Saudis, Iran

An anti-Iran rally in Peshawar, Pakistan

An anti-Iran rally in Peshawar, Pakistan Source: AAP

Published 8 January 2016 at 6:43pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Pakistan has become the latest country calling for calm between Saudi Arabia and Iran. It comes as Saudi diplomats arrive back in the capital Riyadh following the country's decision to cut ties with Iran and suspend air travel to and from that country. Tensions between the two countries have escalated following Saudi Arabia's execution of a Shi'ite cleric and the subsequent attack on the Saudi embassy in Iran's capital, Tehran. Several Middle Eastern and Gulf countries have already taken sides in the dispute, leading to growing concerns from the United States and others.

