Pandemic has seen an increase in 'far-right mobilisation' on social media

The spread of hate speech online has become more accessible for some users

The spread of hate speech online has become more accessible for some users

Published 28 May 2021 at 7:17pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
A study of Australians users on an alternative media platform indicates 'far-right mobilisation' has increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The study on the fringe social media platform Gab found overt hate speech against Jewish people, which is part of a wider trend online.

