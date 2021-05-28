Pandemic has seen an increase in 'far-right mobilisation' on social media

The spread of hate speech online has become more accessible for some users Source: Getty
Published 28 May 2021 at 7:17pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
A study of Australians users on an alternative media platform indicates 'far-right mobilisation' has increased during the coronavirus pandemic. The study on the fringe social media platform Gab found overt hate speech against Jewish people, which is part of a wider trend online.
