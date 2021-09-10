SBS Kurdish

Parents are concerned about their children's education

SBS Kurdish

A group of unhappy mothers over not rebuilding school

Source: Hatice Kamer

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 September 2021 at 7:24pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS

Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakır on the education situation in Turkey. After two years face-to-face education begins. About 18,248,000 students are returning to schools and 68,589 schools are starting the new year. But parents from Seyrantepe a suburb in Diyarbakir are concerned because a new school has not been built as the old one was destroyed in an earthquake two years ago.

Published 10 September 2021 at 7:24pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News