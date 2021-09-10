Parents are concerned about their children's education

Source: Hatice Kamer
Published 10 September 2021 at 7:24pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Hatice Kamer reports from Diyarbakır on the education situation in Turkey. After two years face-to-face education begins. About 18,248,000 students are returning to schools and 68,589 schools are starting the new year. But parents from Seyrantepe a suburb in Diyarbakir are concerned because a new school has not been built as the old one was destroyed in an earthquake two years ago.
