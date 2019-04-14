Parkinson's Disease causes and symptoms

In Australia, 38 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each day, that is at least one diagnosed every hour. In the last six years, the number of people diagnosed with this progressive and degenerative neurological condition has increased by 17%.





Without a known cause or cure, Parkinson’s disease affects people both physically and mentally, impairing the ability to think clearly and move steadily. Sleep disturbance, constipation, depression and loss of a sense of smell can be part of the symptoms.





Parkinson’s Awareness Month (1 – 30/4), the Shake It Up Australia Foundation is raising awareness of Young-onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD) and encouraging Australians to Pause 4 Parkinson’s by making a donation or hosting a fundraising event to support research into finding a cure.



