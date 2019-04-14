SBS Kurdish

Parkinson's Disease causes and symptoms

Vicki Miller, Shake It Up Australia Foundation

Source: Supplied

Published 14 April 2019 at 3:37pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Parkinson’s disease is not a disease that only affects the elderly. Young-onset Parkinson’s disease accounts for the one in five diagnosed while under the age of 50 and the 10% diagnosed before the age of 40.

 In Australia, 38 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease each day, that is at least one diagnosed every hour. In the last six years, the number of people diagnosed with this progressive and degenerative neurological condition has increased by 17%.

Without a known cause or cure, Parkinson’s disease affects people both physically and mentally, impairing the ability to think clearly and move steadily. Sleep disturbance, constipation, depression and loss of a sense of smell can be part of the symptoms.

Parkinson’s Awareness Month (1 – 30/4), the Shake It Up Australia Foundation is raising awareness of Young-onset Parkinson’s disease (YOPD) and encouraging Australians to Pause 4 Parkinson’s by making a donation or hosting a fundraising event to support research into finding a cure.

SBS Kurdish spoke to Vicki Miller, the Executive General Manager at Shake It Up Australia Foundation. Vicki is a passionate advocate for several causes including mental health, chronic illness and wellbeing.

