Photo exhibition in support of the earthquake victims

Katia Lloyd Jones - photographer Credit: Jake Lloyd Jones

Katia Lloyd Jones is holding an exhibition of her photographs from Kurdistan region, Iraq. Katia paid her own way and went through a lot of stress, sickness and danger but kept working hard to gather these images.

The exhibition is called "Hurry up and Wait" and it will be held at Stirrup Gallery in the Addison Road Centre, Marrickville. Opening is tonight Friday the 24th of February at 7:00pm. The exhibition will also be open for viewing from 9:00am till 4:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Katia has decided to donate all profits from this event to the victims of the earthquake in Afrin.

The exhibition will be opened by Mr Ismet Taştan, Co-Chair of the Democratic Kurdish Community Centre (NSW). We speak to Mr Taştan about their involvement in this event.
"Alîkariya mirovahî digihêje herêmên erdhejîyayî lê hemahengî kême"

