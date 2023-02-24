Photo exhibition in support of the earthquake victims

The exhibition is called "Hurry up and Wait" and it will be held at Stirrup Gallery in the Addison Road Centre, Marrickville. Opening is tonight Friday the 24th of February at 7:00pm. The exhibition will also be open for viewing from 9:00am till 4:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Katia has decided to donate all profits from this event to the victims of the earthquake in Afrin.





The exhibition will be opened by Mr Ismet Taştan, Co-Chair of the Democratic Kurdish Community Centre (NSW). We speak to Mr Taştan about their involvement in this event.

