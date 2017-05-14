PM say accused terrorist must 'pay the price for his crimes'
An Islamic State flag flies on a hill overlooking the Syrian town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey Source: AAP
By Gareth Boreham
The Prime Minister has vowed to keep Australia's most notorious accused I-S terrorist behind bars for good.Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed authorities will extradite Neil Prakash from Turkey within months to face court in what could be one of Australia's biggest terrorism trials.
