PM warned against relying on carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Melbourne Source: AAP
Published 14 November 2021 at 3:19pm
By Sofia Petrovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is promising to invest half-a-billion dollars into companies developing emerging low carbon emissions technology. The pledge will go towards the Clean Energy Finance Corporation - a fund the Federal Government once tried to shut down. The plan is raising questions, with some concerned it will rely too heavily on methods that are less proven.
Published 14 November 2021 at 3:19pm
By Sofia Petrovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Share