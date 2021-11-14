SBS Kurdish

PM warned against relying on carbon capture and storage

Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry breakfast in Melbourne, Wednesday, November 10, 2021. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING

Published 14 November 2021 at 3:19pm
By Sofia Petrovic
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Prime Minister Scott Morrison is promising to invest half-a-billion dollars into companies developing emerging low carbon emissions technology. The pledge will go towards the Clean Energy Finance Corporation - a fund the Federal Government once tried to shut down. The plan is raising questions, with some concerned it will rely too heavily on methods that are less proven.

