SBS Kurdish

Pokies clubs thrive in the heavily ethnic part of Sydney

SBS Kurdish

Mwanamke atumia mashine inayojulikana kama pokies kucheza kamare

Mwanamke atumia mashine inayojulikana kama pokies kucheza kamare. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 February 2018 at 2:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Omar Dabbagh, Leesha McKenny
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Many of Australia's poker-machine clubs brand their venues as pillars of the community, but some of the biggest are also spending millions on themselves. In a special investigation, SBS has obtained figures from clubs in one of Australia's most disadvantaged and ethnically diverse areas, where gambling addiction is rampant.

Published 18 February 2018 at 2:16pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:05am
By Omar Dabbagh, Leesha McKenny
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News