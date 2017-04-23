Political analyst Dr Ekrem Onen analysis the situation in Turkey post referendum
Dr Ekrem Onen is an analyst and an intellectual in kurdish matters. We spoke to Dr Onen about the post referendum elections in Turkey which took place on 16 May 2017. We discussed if the changes in the referendum would have any impact on the Kurds in Turkey and the chances of Turkey becoming a member of the EU. We also discussed Kurdish media, 22/04/2017 is Kurdish Media Day.
