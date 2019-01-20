SBS Kurdish

Polls show few Australians want to see more migrants arriving in their country

SBS Kurdish

Australia refuerza medidas de control de fronteras contra el coronavirus

Source: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 January 2019 at 3:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the federal government and opposition grapple with their migration policies, researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have uncovered a dramatic decline in support for population growth. The ANU survey has revealed just three out of every 10 people believe the country needs more people.

Published 20 January 2019 at 3:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News