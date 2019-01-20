Polls show few Australians want to see more migrants arriving in their country

Source: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito
Published 20 January 2019 at 3:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As the federal government and opposition grapple with their migration policies, researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) have uncovered a dramatic decline in support for population growth. The ANU survey has revealed just three out of every 10 people believe the country needs more people.
Published 20 January 2019 at 3:23pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share