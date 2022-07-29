Poor dental health habits endanger general health, warn experts

Young boy brushing his teeth with support from father in bathroom, morning, care, learning, modern manhood, gender blend Source: Digital Vision
Published 29 July 2022 at 7:08pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Experts are warning Australians are increasingly adopting bad dental hygiene habits. While many of these behaviours are preventable, if the issues they cause are left unattended, they could cause severe health issues.
