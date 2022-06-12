SBS Kurdish

Post-pandemic surge in passport applications triggers lengthy delays

SBS Kurdish

passport renewals, passport applications, long wait

International borders may have reopened but thousands remain stuck on ground as they wait for their passport to be issued. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 June 2022 at 3:06pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS

There's growing frustration at passport offices across the country with no end to the application backlog in sight. Pre-pandemic there were around 7,000-9,000 applications daily - while Tuesday June 7 saw a daily record with close to 16,500 applications received.

Published 12 June 2022 at 3:06pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News