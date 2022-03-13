Poverty, disadvantage in children directly linked to greater lifelong social exclusion

General view as Kindergarten students work on an activity Annandale Public School, Sydney, May 25, 2020. Students returned to classroom learning in NSW Source: AAP
Published 13 March 2022 at 3:26pm
By Arianna Lucente
Source: SBS
A new study shows young Australians experiencing poverty and disadvantage puts them at greater risk of social exclusion, which could affect the rest of their lives. It calls for reforms to tackle child poverty and help schools to break the cycle.
Published 13 March 2022 at 3:26pm
By Arianna Lucente
Source: SBS
Share