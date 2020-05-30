Predictions grow about post COVID-19 economy

A cleaner walks through a Brisbane shopping centre Source: AAP
Published 30 May 2020 at 3:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With restrictions easing, there's considerable speculation about how the Australian economy will emerge after the pandemic. There are different issues depending on which part of the country you're in, but Australia is also contemplating the national challenges
Published 30 May 2020 at 3:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share