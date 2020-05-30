SBS Kurdish

Predictions grow about post COVID-19 economy

A cleaner walks through a Brisbane shopping centre

A cleaner walks through a Brisbane shopping centre

Published 30 May 2020 at 3:16pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
With restrictions easing, there's considerable speculation about how the Australian economy will emerge after the pandemic. There are different issues depending on which part of the country you're in, but Australia is also contemplating the national challenges

