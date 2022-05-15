SBS Kurdish

Prescribing parkruns not pills: new ways to improve post-pandemic health

SBS Kurdish

A supplied image shows a Parkrun event at Rouse Hill in Sydney, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AAP Image/Supplied by Parkrun, Paul Rainbow) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A supplied image shows a Parkrun event at Rouse Hill in Sydney, Sunday Source: PARKRUN

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 May 2022 at 3:11pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Doctors are tackling rising chronic illness in new ways after the COVID-19 pandemic forced more sedentary habits on many people, who are now keen to regain active social lifestyles. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has partnered with non-profit Parkrun Australia to support GPs across the nation in addressing a rise in chronic illness.

Published 15 May 2022 at 3:11pm
By Brooke Young
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News