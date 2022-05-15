Prescribing parkruns not pills: new ways to improve post-pandemic health

A supplied image shows a Parkrun event at Rouse Hill in Sydney, Sunday Source: PARKRUN
Published 15 May 2022
By Brooke Young
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Doctors are tackling rising chronic illness in new ways after the COVID-19 pandemic forced more sedentary habits on many people, who are now keen to regain active social lifestyles. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has partnered with non-profit Parkrun Australia to support GPs across the nation in addressing a rise in chronic illness.
