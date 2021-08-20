President Biden defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan

صحنهای از لحظه پرواز یک هواپیمای نظامی آمریکا از میدان هوایی کابل در روزهای نخست سقوط افغانستان به دست طالبان Source: Verified UGC/AAP
Published 20 August 2021 at 6:47pm, updated 22 August 2021 at 12:54pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
US President Joe Biden has defended a move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and end the war after two decades. The United Nations is urging the Taliban exercise restraint while the Pentagon says it is preparing for a possible Taliban victory.
