President Biden defends US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Kabul airport

صحنه‌ای از لحظه پرواز یک هواپیمای نظامی آمریکا از میدان هوایی کابل در روزهای نخست سقوط افغانستان به دست طالبان Source: Verified UGC/AAP

Published 20 August 2021 at 6:47pm, updated 22 August 2021 at 12:54pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

US President Joe Biden has defended a move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and end the war after two decades. The United Nations is urging the Taliban exercise restraint while the Pentagon says it is preparing for a possible Taliban victory.

