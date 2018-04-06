Pros and cons of being self-employed

Arina Florist Source: Instgram
Arina Khoshnaw at SBS Studios Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 7 April 2018 at 8:34am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In this interview with small business owner and florist Arina Khoshnaw, we discuss their experience as self-employed in the first six months of running a business, their services and the pros and cons of self-employment. We previously interviewed Ms Khoshnaw just as she was beginning to establish her business
