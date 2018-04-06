SBS Kurdish

Pros and cons of being self-employed

SBS Kurdish

Arina Khoshnaw

Arina Khoshnaw at SBS Studios Source: SBS Kurdish

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2018 at 8:34am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In this interview with small business owner and florist Arina Khoshnaw, we discuss their experience as self-employed in the first six months of running a business, their services and the pros and cons of self-employment. We previously interviewed Ms Khoshnaw just as she was beginning to establish her business

Published 7 April 2018 at 8:34am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Arina Florist
Arina Florist Source: Instgram


 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Kurdish News

January 1st Weekend News

Ukraine And Russia Trade Fire In Donetsk Region.jpg

Dominated by sudden and shocking war, 2022 rocked the world - in many ways

Roller coaster

The ups and downs of Australia's 2022

Kurdish News

December 25 Weekend News