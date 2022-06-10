SBS Kurdish

Prostate enlargement and its impact on men

June Men's Health Month

Published 10 June 2022 at 7:29pm, updated 16 June 2022 at 9:11am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
June is Men's Health Month, we talk to Dr Ali Ziabari about prostate cancer and its impact on men's health in general. Most men find it difficult to talk about their health problems. Society often places the added stress on men to be the strong, central role model everyone can turn to in times of need and support.

