Protesters storm Iraqi parliament in Baghdad

Published 29 July 2022 at 7:09pm, updated 29 July 2022 at 7:11pm
By Ahmad Ghafur
Source: SBS
Hundreds of Iraqi citizens protested and went to the Iraqi parliament to demand reforms. It has been a long time since the Iraqi elections have been held, but no government has been implemented yet, due to political conflicts between major political groups. Our correspondent Ahmad Ghafur reports from Erbil about the situation.
