Protests continue against Iranian authorities for killing Jina Amini

Protest at Iranian consulate, Canberra.jpeg

Protest at Iranian consulate, Canberra October 12 2022 Credit: Shawbo Ahmadi Nia

Published 14 October 2022 at 8:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Wednesday October 12 2022 , hundreds of people gathered in front of the Iranian Consulate demanding democracy in Iran and the promotion of women's rights. Many continue to demand regime change because women reject the harsh laws imposed on them. Ms Shawbo Ahmadi Nia was one of the women who participated in the protest in Canberra. We speak to her about the outcome of the demonstration.

