Providing assistance when needed

Published 10 April 2020 at 7:53pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
We spoke to spokesperson Ismet Tastan from Federation of Democratic Kurdish Society Australia regarding offering their assistance to the government and the medical staff on the front line fighting COVID-19. The assistance could be in the form of using the community’s facilities in Sydney, Melbourne or Perth. Whether being an office, kitchen, distribution centre or shelter. Providing meals to healthcare workers either at work or at their homes. Volunteer could assist with any task that is required.
