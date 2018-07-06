PUK and KDP meet on one table

Source: PUK media
Published 6 July 2018 at 7:57pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 8:38pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Shahen Hama Nouri reports from Sulaimani on the latest meeting between KDP and PUK regarding Baghdad. Also in the report there is mention of PKK's presence in Kurdistan Region, Iraq and that PKK is the reason Turkey is attacking the Region.
