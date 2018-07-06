SBS Kurdish

PUK and KDP meet on one table

PUK and KDP members meet

Source: PUK media

Published 6 July 2018 at 7:57pm, updated 6 July 2018 at 8:38pm
By Shahen Hama Nouri
Source: SBS
Our correspondent Shahen Hama Nouri reports from Sulaimani on the latest meeting between KDP and PUK regarding Baghdad. Also in the report there is mention of PKK's presence in Kurdistan Region, Iraq and that PKK is the reason Turkey is attacking the Region.

