Push to reach national legal approach to coercive control

Published 14 August 2022 at 3:07pm, updated 14 August 2022 at 3:12pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
State and territory attorneys-general have agreed to consult on national principles to address the form of domestic violence known as 'coercive control'. Lawyers have been pushing for improvements to women's safety with state and territory government in agreement that a coordinated plan is needed.
