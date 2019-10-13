SBS Kurdish

Queensland to host multicultural forum next year

A 5-year-old Kurdish boy attends a refugee vigil in Melbourne

A 5-year-old Kurdish boy attends a refugee vigil in Melbourne Source: AAP

Published 13 October 2019 at 2:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Gloria Kalache, Rachel Cary
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
The Queensland government has announced a ministerial forum on multicultural affairs. The plan was unveiled at the Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia's conference in Tasmania this week.

